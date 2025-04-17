DDEC seeks feedback to optimize Single Business Portal

Sebastián Negrón-Reichard, secretary of Puerto Rico’s Economic Development and Commerce Department

Puerto Rico’s Economic Development and Commerce Department launched a survey to identify challenges and improve the permit system’s user experience.

As part of its effort to transform Puerto Rico’s permit system, the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) is asking users to comment on the Single Permit Process in the Single Business Portal (SBP).

“It’s extremely important to know and understand the experience of system users, particularly during the Single Permit application process, while the changes to be implemented are being evaluated,” said DDEC Secretary Sebastián Negrón-Reichard. He added that the initiative’s goal is to “gather valuable information that will allow the agency to identify opportunities to optimize the SBP platform.”

The survey is being distributed digitally to approximately 30,000 users.

“We request the collaboration of business associations to voluntarily join this initiative and share the survey with their members,” Negrón-Reichard said.

“This survey will serve to capture the opinions of Puerto Rico’s businesses and take them into consideration when developing or amending regulations through the task force created by Executive Order 2025-002,” he added.

“The survey results will help us understand the problems businesses face when renewing their permits, so we can develop strategies that make it easier for them to keep their businesses operating,” Negrón-Reichard said.

Norberto Almodóvar-Vélez, deputy secretary of the Permit Management Office, said the survey “was designed by a team made up of people who deal with permit issues on a daily basis and have firsthand knowledge of the concerns expressed by business owners and other citizens when applying for a permit.”

“That’s why it’s so important to have input from all sectors to provide an efficient, simple, and, above all, streamlined system for obtaining permits,” he said.

The deadline to complete the survey is April 30. Responses will be kept confidential, agency officials said.

“We encourage all system users who receive the survey to complete it so they can participate in the system’s transformation,” Almodóvar-Vélez added. “Their comments will help identify the situations or challenges they face regarding the Single Permit and assess their level of satisfaction with the SBP platform.”