DDEC’s Labor Development Program to host job fair in Mayagüez

Employers in search of talent are encouraged to register and participate in the event that will take place in Mayagüez.

The Department of Economic Development and Commerce’s (DDEC, in Spanish) Labor Development Program’s (PDL, in Spanish) will host a recruitment fair in Mayagüez Aug. 17, to serve the island’s western region.

The event will take place at the Palacio de Recreación y Deportes Wilkins Vélez-Ramírez.

Interested employers must register on or before Aug. 1, when they must provide contact information, vacancies or positions available and identify the company representative who will attend the recruitment fair.

The recruitment fair seeks to generate concrete work offers for anyone who is actively looking for a job and attends the event, government officials said.

“We know that employers throughout Puerto Rico are eager to fill their vacancies and to meet their needs we have organized this event to facilitate the job search,” said DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre.

“On this occasion, we move to the western area so that employers from all over that region can identify the ideal talent for their businesses,” said Cidre.

“We urge all employers in need of hiring staff to register free of charge and participate in our recruitment fair,” added Cidre.

The PDL will pay for the event with rapid response service funds and will assist participating employers with different services to facilitate the recruitment process of those attending the fair, which will be free of charge and will provide a space to interview candidates, the agency noted.

They will also provide laboratory services to issue health certificates, as required, among other services.