De la Cruz nabs 3 Gold Clio, Silver Effie and a Lion award from Cannes

November 8, 2019 176

De la Cruz recently prevailed at important international competitions receiving three Gold Clio, a Silver Effie and a Lion from Cannes, which place the agency among the 20 most creative agencies from the Ogilvy network in the world.

“Having the honor to get on stage one on one, with the world’s principal agencies such as Droga 5, AKQA and Wieden & Kennedy, to receive the awards not only places de la Cruz in a leading position in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and all of Latin America, but contributes significantly to the projection of our affiliate Ogilvy in the region and worldwide,” said Carlos Thompson, president of de la Cruz.

The campaign deserving the prestigious awards of international projection was aimed at highlighting and magnifying the international day of collaborating with social causes known as #GivingTuesday.

Known in Puerto Rico as #GivingTuesdayPR, it is a global, voluntary and nonprofit movement dedicated in Puerto Rico to strengthening the third sector and promoting the growth of philanthropic culture on the island by supporting non-profit organizations in need.

The Clio awards were awarded in the social media, partnership & collaboration and social good categories. Likewise, the Effie Latam award emphasized the effectiveness in the media.

“We firmly believe that creativity, technology and innovation are the north to offer brands the best and more effective results,” said Rafa Reina, executive director of de la Cruz.

In addition to the international recognitions received, de la Cruz has obtained during 2019 three Gold SME Digital Awards, four Cúspide Awards and three SME Excellence in Marketing Awards for the work done for Burger King.