DISH debuts Sling TV streaming service in P.R.

Sling TV, a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation, debuted its streaming services in Puerto Rico, offering a lineup of Spanish-language programming, plus English-language services, “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue,” as well as Sling International services.

Sling TV is a live and on-demand Internet streaming service and offers the most popular Spanish-language networks such as UNIVERSO, beIN Sports and INTI Network at an industry-leading price; additionally, Sling TV offers U.S.-based networks, including AMC, CNN and HGTV, available in the Sling Orange and Sling Blue services.

“DISH has served customers in Puerto Rico for 20 years, and we have been proud to lead the way in delivering the best experience in both service and technology,” said Reynaldo Pagani, general manager of DISH Puerto Rico.

“The launch of Sling TV on the island is a continuation of our commitment to offer the best options in entertainment, and the streaming service is a great fit for on-the-go customers seeking a mobile, affordable, Internet-delivered solution,” he said.

“Puerto Ricans are seeking a service that enables them to immediately enjoy the news, sports and shows they’ve been missing, and we’ve received hundreds of requests a day from Puerto Ricans interested in Sling TV,” said José Romero, general manager, Spanish-language Marketing at Sling TV.

“Our goal with this launch is to connect Puerto Rican customers with the programming they love, while delivering a new, immediate, easy option for Spanish and English television at the best value,” he added.

Sling TV offers a variety of programming options to suit different entertainment interests and budgets, including a selection of Spanish-language offerings — Best of Spanish TV, Sudamérica, Caribe, España and more — each available for $10 per month as a standalone service.

Customers also have the option of purchasing a Spanish-language service with Sling Orange, Sling Blue or another Spanish-language service to receive a $5 per month multi-service discount.

In the near future, Sling TV will offer prepaid gift cards available through Walmart, Best Buy, CVS and Walgreens, executives confirmed.

Sling TV offers customers choice and control allowing them to pick their channel lineup, starting with a base service and adding the genre-based extras and premium channels they choose.

Sling TV requires no rental equipment and is available on most Internet-connected devices, including wireless connections, so customers may watch their programming in or out of the home.

Compatible devices include mobile phones and tablets running Apple iOS, Android or Amazon Fire; streaming players such as Roku, Amazon Fire tablets, Chromecast, AirTV Player, Xiaomi, LeEco, ZTE and other Android TV devices; connected televisions from Roku, LG, Samsung, Android TV and Amazon Fire TVs; laptops and computers with Windows 10 or Google Chrome (latest version); and gaming consoles, including Xbox One and Xbox One X.

Customers with an OTA antenna who wish to integrate their local broadcast channels, Sling TV and Netflix into the Sling TV channel guide may choose to purchase an AirTV Player and AirTV Adapter.

AirTV Players and AirTV Adapters will be available in Puerto Rico through DISH authorized retailers in the coming weeks, the company confirmed.