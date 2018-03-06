P.R. delegation to participate in business matchmaking event in Colombia

Puerto Rico entrepreneurs looking to learn about Colombia’s exportable product offer will be participating in Business Matchmaking 70, organized by ProColombia, an agency that promotes the country’s foreign investment, exports, tourism and brand.

A group of 25 companies will take part in the event slated March 20-22 in Bogotá, ProColombia announced.

The event is one of the entity’s most important business that is part of the strategy of taking advantage of free trade agreements, market diversification and promotion of exportable supply.

The local delegation represents areas such as processed foods, sauces, snacks, biscuits and confectionery; fashion, such as swimwear, uniforms, women’s clothing and footwear, leather goods and children’s clothing; building materials; and chemicals and life sciences products, including packaging and containers, detergents, fertilizers and personal care products.

The matchmaking event is expected to draw 1,000 buyers from more than 50 countries and 2,000 exporters in Colombia. On the first day, participants will benefit from a supply chain seminar focused on training and validation of products among international buyers and Colombian entrepreneurs. Business meetings and networking will take place March 20-21.

Among the invited international marketing channels for Matchmaking 70 are distributors, retailers, e-commerce companies, and public procurement.

In 2017, exports of non-mining products from Colombia to Puerto Rico totaled $95 million, representing an increase of 2.6 percent over 2016. The main products the Latin American country exported to the island were bakery products, confectionery, household goods, textiles and clothing, construction materials and auto parts.