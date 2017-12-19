MMM delivers hope, joy, food thru ‘We walk together during Christmas’ tour

MMM Healthcare’s parent company in the United States, InnovaCare Heath, and its employees, is delivering hope, joy, food and other basic needs to organizations and communities around the island through it’s “We walk together during Christmas” tour. MMM will visit diverse communities in Puerto Rico.

“Since the passing of Hurricane María, our InnovaCare partners from the United States planned a variety of activities to gather provisions that would extend care to those in need via MMM’s distribution efforts,” said Annette Rodríguez, vice president of corporate communications for MMM.

“We will share this donation with the communities that are still in great need, but in a different way. In addition to provisions, we will provide music, joy, a Santa Claus giving gifts and our wish that 2018 will be a year of blessings and health for everyone. This way, we not only take care of the physical and material needs of Puerto Ricans, but also their emotional needs,”

The “We walk together during Christmas” tour began Monday in the municipalities of Loíza and Río Grande, impacting hundreds of families in elderly homes and child refuges, and the same will continue next week in other municipalities.

“This cargo is just the beginning. The efforts made by our partners in the United States will continue and we are waiting for another cargo that will allow us to continue to help the communities and affected people,” said Rodríguez.