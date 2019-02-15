Delta employees in P.R. split $726K in profit-sharing payout

February 15, 2019 121

Delta Airlines celebrated the achievements of its more than 80,000 employees across the globe by paying out over $1 bi​llion in profit-sharing, the fifth consecutive payout at this level for a combined total of more than $6 billion.

This means that each eligible employee will receive a bonus equal to 14 percent of their annual pay, creating the second largest profit-sharing pool in Delta history.

In Puerto Rico, aside from splitting a payment of $726,000 in profit-sharing, employees will be compensated for up to 1,000 hours of volunteer work in organizations of their choice.

“The Delta team continues to deliver outstanding results in 2018, with unmatched reliability and customer service,” said Delta’s Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian. “Giving back has always been a part of our culture so, to celebrate, we are investing both in the Delta people who continue to carry our airline to new heights and in the communities where they live, work and serve.”

This announcement furthers Delta’s community ‘profit sharing’ program, introduced in 2016, in which the airline committed to give one percent of its net profits to key charitable organizations. In 2018, this commitment resulted in over $50 million in community giving.