Denko Asian Eatery opens at Distrito T-Mobile, following $1.5M investment

Denko Asian Eatery, a modern Asian and Zen-style space that combines Japanese, Thai, Chinese, Filipino, and Vietnamese dishes, recently opened at the Distrito T-Mobile in San Juan, following an investment of $1.5 million.

The restaurant spans 3,000 square feet of space, and accommodates 114 people, split between 26 people in the outdoor area and 88 — a lucky number in Chinese culture — inside the restaurant.

The eatery will create nearly 60 direct jobs and currently has positions available for hosts, waiters, barbacks, and bartenders, the owners said.

Denko Asian Eatery elevates the culinary experience by integrating traditional cooking and food delivery methods of Asian cultures. As for food service, a spaceship departs from the kitchen to bring food to each diner using an autonomous conveyor-belt type system.

“Since we discovered Distrito T-Mobile, we loved the vibe and energy of the space. We love that each concept highlights local talent and makes it world-class; Denko is no exception. Something significant for us was to bring the essence of various Asian cuisines and to merge it with Puerto Rican culture,” said Gabriel Karim, operator of Denko Asian Eatery.

Cooking methods include the Shabu Shabu, in which diners add different ingredients to a pot creating a dish in real-time. Various tables have individual Hot Pots that allow each consumer to live their unique experience according to the flavors they want to enjoy. In addition, visitors have the option of choosing meats, vegetarian or tofu base, and rice or noodles.

The design incorporates several figurative elements of Asian culture, such as Daruma Dolls made by Puerto Rican craftsman Enrique Rafael Cabrera. This traditional Japanese doll symbolizes perseverance, prosperity, and luck. It also features a bonsai created by Puerto Rican artist Pedro Morales.