Dennyâ€™s adopts Tupyx app to offer online order and delivery options

November 27, 2018 62

Tupyx, an application designed to enable restaurants to offer online ordering, pay and pick-up, or delivery is now available at the Denny’s location in Hato Rey, the company announced.

Restaurant patrons may order and pay from their mobile phone, pick up their order or select the delivery service. The delivery is initially available for residents or offices located within a three-mile radius from the restaurant on ChardÃ³n Avenue.

“Denny’s on ChardÃ³n Avenue is the chainâ€™s first restaurant in Puerto Rico to offer online orders for breakfast, lunch, dinner or a dish from our menu both day and night,” said Ricardo GonzÃ¡lez, vice president of Denny’s in Puerto Rico.

“The digital experience with the Tupyx application adds value to our customer service, whether it is to pick up or deliver in the Hato Rey area,” GonzÃ¡lez added.

In Puerto Rico, Marpor Corporation owns and operates the casual dining 14 Denny’s restaurants.

“We see that the use of this type of application is increasing because it connects the person with the restaurant, and at the same time makes their daily life easier,” said Joel VÃ¡zquez, president of e-Nabler Corp., the Puerto Rican company that developed the Tupyx application, which also provides a map with the restaurantâ€™s location.

The application is free to download for Android and iPhone mobile devices.