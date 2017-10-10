DISH deploys disaster relief services in PR/USVI

Following the worst hurricane to hit Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in nearly a century, DISH is responding to serve customers and communities impacted by the storm, the company said Monday.

“The damage from Hurricane María has been unimaginable, and we want to make it clear to our customers that they will not be charged for service they can’t receive during this time,” said Reynaldo Pagani, general manager of DISH Puerto Rico.

“Right now, our top priority is ensuring our customers, employees and retail partners are safe and cared for, while helping deliver satellite internet to crucial relief sites,” he said.

Given the magnitude of destruction following Hurricane María and the widespread lack of power, DISH is temporarily pausing television service for affected customers in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This ensures that customers will not be charged for TV service that they cannot receive.

If a customer would like to prevent their service from being paused, or if they want to resume their TV service before DISH lifts the temporary pause, customers can call DISH at 1-888-213-5727 for support in Spanish or English, or they can email connect@dish.com.

Customers in Puerto Rico and the USVI are eligible for credits for time without service, and can discuss their specific situation with a customer service representative. DISH will provide free repair or replacement of satellite dishes and other related equipment damaged by the storm. Technicians will restore and install DISH services as neighborhoods are declared safe and power becomes available, the company said.

“As we support our customers, DISH Cares, our corporate social responsibility program, is assisting in recovery efforts with crucial communication tools serving the broader community,” said Pagani. “Together with our partners, we’ve set up multiple satellite internet connections including at a hospital, a fire house and a mobile command center for first responders.”