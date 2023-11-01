Dessert manufacturer Cedó invests $2M in plant expansion

Andrés Llama, president of Mayagüez-based Cedó.

Puerto Rican company Cedó, known for its Flan-es-Cedó flans, is expanding its operations with the construction of a new 20,000-square-foot, $2 million facility to diversify its product range, officials said.

The company has been in business for 75 years with its desserts and will launch a new line of yogurts in the first quarter of 2024.

“We’ve taken a leap at the corporate level by expanding our facilities with the opening of our new facilities that have the latest technology to develop the new Yogurt-es-Cedó product. With its launch, we seek to reach more consumers on and off the island,” said Andrés Llama, president of the Mayagüez-based company.

The company is conducting laboratory tests to finalize quality, flavors and texture for the launch of the yogurt line, while also developing branding and packaging, officials said.

“We’ve spared no effort in the search for the most efficient machinery to offer a world-class product. Today, we’re honored to have the highest technology for the preparation of yogurts and we’re sure that thousands of consumers will like it,” Llama added.

Flan-es-Cedó is the market leader with its range of vanilla, cheese, coconut and light flans. Their product line also includes pudding, guava cheesecake and gelatins in grape, orange, and strawberry flavors.

Regarding its flagship product, Llama said, “although we’ve made considerable investments in our facilities to remain competitive and at the forefront, the process of making flans continues to be a classic one, using the bain-marie method. This process makes the Cedó flan like it was made by grandma, a key factor so that our flan continues to be of unquestionable quality, and our consumers value that.”

Established in 1945, the company employs more than 35 people and serves over 500 clients, including wholesalers and retailers in Puerto Rico and the east coast of the United States.