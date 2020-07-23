Destilería Serrallés adds Don Q Reserva 7 años to its portfolio

July 23, 2020 209

Destilería Serrallés Inc., the Puerto Rican producer of Don Q, announced the launch of Don Q Reserva 7, the latest addition to its curated portfolio of aged rums made at its distillery in the southern town of Ponce.

The distillery’s continuous focus on expanding its aged and super premium offering aligns with increased consumer demand and curiosity in the segment, said Jaiker Soto, master blender, who “crafted a vibrant blend of multi-column distilled light rums and single copper column distilled heavy rums, which were aged for a minimum of seven years in American white oak barrels.”

For this blend, Soto collaborated with Silvia Santiago, senior vice president of manufacturing, and Roberto Serrallés, sixth-generation rum maker.

The executives hand-selected and blended Puerto Rican rums that were aged for a minimum of seven years to create a new Don Q rum variant “that is radiant and bold with an intricate start and a mature, yet brilliant, long finish,” the company said.

Don Q Reserva 7 is presented in a new bottle design with the brand’s updated image and logo. The rum will be available starting August 2020 at select liquor stores, supermarkets, hotels and restaurants.