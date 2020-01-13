Destilería Serrallés opens collections center in Guaynabo, to deliver to South

Serrallés Distillery Inc. today will open two collection centers at its operations in Guaynabo and Ponce to collect donations of essential items as part of the help it will deliver to communities and citizens in the area affected by earthquakes in the island’s southern region.
The list of items that can be delivered to both collection centers include:
- Bottled water
- Mosquito repellent
- Towels and sheets in good condition
- Blankets and sheets in good condition
- Small pillows or cushions
- Baby diapers
- Adult diapers (M and L)
- Underpads
- Sanitary pads
- Toilet paper and paper towels
- Bath soap and hand sanitizer
- Toothbrushes and toothpaste
- Wet wipes for personal hygiene
- Batteries and flashlights
- Wipes and cleaning/disinfection products – Clorox, Liquid Lysol, Lestoil
- 30-gallon garbage gags
- 15- or 20-gallon trashcans
- L and XL size gloves
- Plastic shower curtains
- Brooms and dustpans
- Flashlights and batteries
- Mops and buckets with drainer
- Acetaminophen (Tylenol/Panadol) for adults and children
- Bandages, alcohol pads and alcohol
- Glucose measuring machines and strips
- Glucerna shakes for diabetics and Ensure for adults
- Packaged juices and nectars
- Dry pet food (dogs and cats)
- Non-perishable baby food
- Adult non-perishable meals and snacks (sausages, canned tuna, biscuits) Export Soda crackers and cookies in individual packages, nuts or dried fruit)
The two centers will operate Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The company will not accept donations in cash or checks, only the items on the list.
“Destilería Serrallés will be delivering aid to communities, and evacuated families from Ponce and surrounding municipalities, that need supplies and necessities,” said Philippe Brechot, president of Destilerías Serrallés.
“We stand in solidarity with the families and communities of the South affected by this emergency. We urge citizens to cooperate voluntarily. We will be delivering the aid with our ‘We’re millions of Quijotes’ brigade during the next few days on several trips,” he said, adding the company will provide additional resources from its plant in Ponce.
