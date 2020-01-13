Destilería Serrallés opens collections center in Guaynabo, to deliver to South

January 13, 2020 199

Serrallés Distillery Inc. today will open two collection centers at its operations in Guaynabo and Ponce to collect donations of essential items as part of the help it will deliver to communities and citizens in the area affected by earthquakes in the island’s southern region.

The list of items that can be delivered to both collection centers include:

Bottled water

Mosquito repellent

Towels and sheets in good condition

Blankets and sheets in good condition

Small pillows or cushions

Baby diapers

Adult diapers (M and L)

Underpads

Sanitary pads

Toilet paper and paper towels

Bath soap and hand sanitizer

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Wet wipes for personal hygiene

Batteries and flashlights

Wipes and cleaning/disinfection products – Clorox, Liquid Lysol, Lestoil

30-gallon garbage gags

15- or 20-gallon trashcans

L and XL size gloves

Plastic shower curtains

Brooms and dustpans

Flashlights and batteries

Mops and buckets with drainer

Acetaminophen (Tylenol/Panadol) for adults and children

Bandages, alcohol pads and alcohol

Glucose measuring machines and strips

Glucerna shakes for diabetics and Ensure for adults

Packaged juices and nectars

Dry pet food (dogs and cats)

Non-perishable baby food

Adult non-perishable meals and snacks (sausages, canned tuna, biscuits) Export Soda crackers and cookies in individual packages, nuts or dried fruit)

The two centers will operate Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The company will not accept donations in cash or checks, only the items on the list.

“Destilería Serrallés will be delivering aid to communities, and evacuated families from Ponce and surrounding municipalities, that need supplies and necessities,” said Philippe Brechot, president of Destilerías Serrallés.

“We stand in solidarity with the families and communities of the South affected by this emergency. We urge citizens to cooperate voluntarily. We will be delivering the aid with our ‘We’re millions of Quijotes’ brigade during the next few days on several trips,” he said, adding the company will provide additional resources from its plant in Ponce.