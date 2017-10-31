Destilería Serrallés resumes rum production in Ponce

Destilería Serrallés Inc., producer of Don Q rums, has resumed its production and export operations after a brief disruption caused by Hurricane María’s path through Puerto Rico, the company confirmed.

“We recently began rum production and our shipments are beginning to flow to our clients in the United States and rest of the world. Serrallés has been producing exceptional rums in our homeland, Puerto Rico for 152 years and we will continue to do so for many more,” said Silvia Santiago, senior vice president of manufacturing.

“Our team has worked tirelessly over the last few weeks to ensure the recovery of our operations, despite the level of destruction, lack of power and other challenges resulting from the aftermath of the hurricane,” she said.

“Together we have sustained many types of storms and recovered successfully, learning to become stronger and better prepared each time,” she added.

Immediately after the impact of both hurricanes, the company’s USA operation proactively began organizing events as well as helping in fundraising activities in more than 100 on-premise establishments in more than 30 states, where funds resulting from these activities are matched by Serrallés.

In addition, company employees have reached out to their communities to collect basic necessity items that have been sent to Puerto Rico to provide relief to hundreds of families in dire need.

Locally, the company has been working with celebrity chef Ventura Vivoni and the Ponce Hilton, where an average of 800 hot meals are distributed daily throughout local communities and elderly homes by company employees and volunteers.