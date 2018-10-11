EDB, Economic Development to host blockchain seminar for entrepreneurs

October 11, 2018 87

All things related to blockchain technology and its role in business will be discussed at a seminar that will be held Oct. 16 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center, Economic Development Bank of Puerto Rico President Luis Burdiel announced.

“It’s vital that the business community is properly informed of disruptive technologies such as blockchain,” Burdiel said. “This highly versatile technology was originally developed for recording financial transactions with Bitcoin digital currency. However, its design has led it to be used for all kinds of applications.”

The event called “Blockchain and other disruptive technologies: The competitive advantage for entrepreneurship and digital transformation,” is the result of an alliance between the EDB, the Department of Economic Development and Commerce, Dictum Puerto Rico, the Foundation for Financial Innovation and Digital Economy, and technology consulting firm Dictum Futurae.

Topics to be discussed during free seminar include: Legal and regulatory aspects of blockchain; new technologies and business models; governance and digital identity; the functionality of smart contracts; and blockchain applications in emergencies . Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and present their concerns to the lecturers.

“Blockchain is a technology that — applied correctly — will be essential to strengthen business competitiveness,” Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel Laboy said, adding the agency created a Blockchain Advisory Council to assist in the development and implementation of a regulatory framework for this sector.

Entrepreneurs interested in participating in the free seminar can register at the BDE’s website.