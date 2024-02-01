Dewey Nursing Hospital Student Support Center opens in Manatí

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Carlos A. Quiñones-Alfonso, president of Dewey University

Dewey University recently celebrated the opening of its Nursing Hospital Student Support Center, which the institution called a “significant milestone” in nursing and health sciences education in Puerto Rico.

The event at the university’s Manatí campus gathered key figures from the educational and health sectors, along with Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company (Pridco) representatives.

The initiative materialized through collaboration with a Title V grant from the U.S. Department of Education, school officials said.

“The Dewey Nursing Hospital Student Support Center is not just an expansion of our facilities, it’s a tangible commitment to excellence in education and training for Puerto Rico’s future health professionals,” emphasized Carlos A. Quiñones-Alfonso, president of Dewey University.

“With cutting-edge technology and an emphasis on evidence-based practice, we’re setting a new standard in preparing nurses and other medical professionals, ready to meet the challenges of the ever-evolving world of health care,” he said.

The center is equipped with advanced clinical simulation, collaborative learning spaces and state-of-the-art equipment, offering students a comprehensive educational experience. It aims to prepare professionals for diverse care settings, provide continuous student support, and reinforce community commitment.

The collaboration with the U.S. Department of Education – which granted a Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions (DHSI) Program grant (Title V STEM Health Manatí: Recovery, Resiliency, Persistence: Degree Opportunities in Health STEM Fields for Rural Hispanic Students in PR PO31S210147) – “highlights the importance of synergy between education and Hispanic communities,” Quiñones-Alfonso said.

The new center not only enhances the quality of health science education, but also promises a lasting positive impact on the island’s health care sector, he added.

“We’re facing a critical moment in health care in Puerto Rico. The Dewey Nursing Hospital Student Support Center is our response to this challenge, providing not just top-tier education but also preparing a skilled and compassionate workforce dedicated to improving the health and well-being of our community,” Quiñones-Alfonso said.

The inauguration “marks a step forward in Dewey University’s commitment to academic excellence and its mission to develop capable and dedicated professionals. With this new chapter, Dewey University cements its position as a leading institution in health sciences education in Puerto Rico,” he concluded.