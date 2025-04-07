Type to search

Digital Chameleon debuts ‘Click & Cocktails’ for women entrepreneurs

NIMB Staff April 7, 2025
From left: María Cintrón and Kiaritza Ruiz, co-founders of The Digital Chameleon, promote the event on a local television show.
The branding agency’s sold-out event in Old San Juan focused on connection, balance and business-building skills.

Branding agency The Digital Chameleon kicked off the first edition of its new community-building event, “Click & Cocktails,” drawing a sold-out crowd of more than 50 attendees in Old San Juan.

Held March 26 at Malquerida, the event offered a combination of professional development and networking opportunities for women entrepreneurs in Puerto Rico.

Created by agency co-founders María Cintrón and Kiaritza Ruiz, the evening featured panels, workshops and sessions on brand building, work-life balance and entrepreneurship. Ruiz led a session on balancing personal and professional life, while Cintrón spoke about turning passion into a sustainable business.

“Click & Cocktails was born from our intention to create a safe, refreshing, and powerful space where creative women can connect, be inspired, and build community without losing sight of the importance of mental health, balance and professional ethics,” said Ruiz.

Cintrón added, “This is just the first edition of many to come. Our commitment is to continue creating meaningful experiences that empower women to take the leap and create their own businesses from a place aligned with their purpose.”

Guest speakers included Mónica Pajarín of jajaja.comms, wellness instructor Tiago Cristina and MG Cosmetics founder Gini Vázquez. The event also included hands-on learning opportunities for University of Puerto Rico at Arecibo students, who supported logistics and production.

“As a communicator, it was powerful to see how this initiative not only brought together creative talent but also created a space in which talking about boundaries, purpose and vision ceased to be taboo and became a collective priority,” said Pajarín.

The Digital Chameleon plans to expand the series with future editions centered on professional growth and personal well-being.

