Puerto Rican digital station AZ Rock set to ‘conquer the internet’

August 17, 2018 492

Following an investment of $100,000 in music licenses, a new app, and specialized technical equipment, digital station AZ Rock is looking to conquer the online world with its 24/7 rock station.

The project that launched in September 2017, after Hurricane María, is led by veteran — and legendary — broadcasters Pedro Dávila, José Sanz and Fred Virella, who are carrying on with the legacy left by former radio station Alfa Rock, which was sold last year.

“We couldn’t let rock disappear in Puerto Rico, so we decided among colleagues to launch a station on the internet that would maintain the tribute to rock and move with the ease that technology allows,” said Dávila.

Upon going on the air, AZ Rock relied on fiber optic infrastructure to relay its signal and deliver its online programming.

“That first weekend, 20,000 people downloaded the app, positioning us as ‘trending’ in the Apple Store and the Google PlayStore. Now, we have more than 25,000 impressions per day (visits) on the page,” said AZ Rock Sales Director Felipe Díaz.

“As of today, we are more than satisfied with the reception, our market continues to increase and improving our users’ experience is the priority. Definitely for rockers, the hurricane did not stop them,” Díaz said.

The digital station can be access via the AZ Rock app, and online on www.azrockradio.com, www.tunein.com and www.radiosdepuertorico.com.