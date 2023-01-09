DirecTV donates toys to children in Loíza for Three King’s Day

Since 2018, P.A.Y.E has been promoting education in the community of Piñones.

DirecTV Contigo, the company’s corporate social responsibility program that seeks to support causes focused on education in Puerto Rico, joined forces with nonprofit organization P.A.Y.E. (“Piñones Aprende y Emprende”) to give out new toys for the children of Piñones in Loíza.

This is part of the organization’s Three King’s Day Eve Party celebration, executives said.

With the support of the company’s employees, DirecTV was able to give out gifts at the Emiliano Figueroa Torres Community Center in Loíza. Among the toys donated were dolls, cars, car tracks, drawing boards, and board games for the children between 0 and 14 years old from the town’s Torrecilla Baja sector.

This year, the company opted to support this nonprofit, which since 2018 has been promoting education in the community of Piñones, for the value they have brought to the community.

“The work the P.A.Y.E. organization has been doing with these children is admirable and we’re proud to support such a noble cause,” said Belkys Mata Mayor, vice president of sales pperations at DirecTV Puerto Rico.

“We appreciate DirecTV for their donation to our organization. Seven years ago, we started doing this activity in the Torrecilla Baja community so that we don’t want to lose the tradition. We thank DirecTV for trusting our organization and we hope to have their support next year,” said Tanisha Desiree Gaspar, founder of P.A.Y.E.