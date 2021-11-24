Type to search

DirecTV offers free access to 20+ channels during Thanksgiving

Contributor November 24, 2021
DirecTV DVR Plus service customers will be able to record the premium content.

Thanksgiving marks the official start of the holiday season, and for this reason DirecTV announced a “content festival” for all its residential subscribers. From Nov. 24 at 6 a.m. through Nov. 29 at 6 a.m., Puerto Rico customers with active video service will have access to more than 20 premium channels, at no additional cost.

Among the channels that can be accessed free of charge are HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, and Starz. Also, DirecTV DVR Plus service customers will be able to record the premium content, company officials said.

Some of the films included in the free lineup include “In the Heights,” “Kobe Bryant’s Muse,” “Iron Man 3,” “Dexter: New Blood,” “21 Bridges,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “A Good Day to Die Hard,” “Superstar,” “Eat Pray Love,” an “Monster Hunter.”

