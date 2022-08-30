Type to search

In-Brief

DirecTV Puerto Rico backs local schools through Boys and Girls Clubs

Contributor August 30, 2022
From left: Carolina Capote, corporate partnerships manager of Boys and Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico, and Natcha M. Rodríguez, senior director sales operation, DIRECTV Puerto Rico, talk to children from Luis Lloréns Torres Club, Boys and Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico.

DirecTV Puerto Rico announced a $5,000 donation and school supplies to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico, to support students at the start of the new school year.

The supplies will be used for the Boys & Girls club at the Residencial Luis Lloréns Torres public housing complex in San Juan, one of the 11 clubs the nonprofit organization has in Puerto Rico.

“DirecTV Puerto Rico continues its commitment to support the education of Puerto Rican children and youth,” said Belkys Mata-Mayor, vice president of operations for DirecTV in Puerto Rico.

“Today, we join efforts to bring educational materials to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico and support their educational program aimed at thousands of students to improve their entertainment, education, leadership, and skills. We feel fortunate to be able to collaborate,” she said.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico’s educational program aims to close the academic gap among economically disadvantaged children and youth. In its afterschool programs and services, reaches more than 15,000 children and young people between the ages of six and 18 across its centers in Puerto Rico.

In addition to the donations, the DirecTV Puerto Rico team has committed to the organization so that employees can perform volunteer work in other initiatives of the said organization as part of the mission that the company has with the Puerto Rican community, it confirmed.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico gets $1.5M federal grant
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez April 27, 2022
Nestlé Ice Cream donates to Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico
Contributor April 12, 2022
Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico expands local workforce
Contributor January 20, 2022
Execs. named across industries in Puerto Rico
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez September 28, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The credit union industry continues to perform very well and figures for the financial stability index show a stable behavior.”

 

— Leslie Adames, director, Estudios Técnicos Economic Analysis and Policy Division.

Related Stories

Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico gets $1.5M federal grant
Nestlé Ice Cream donates to Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico
Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico expands local workforce
Execs. named across industries in Puerto Rico
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.