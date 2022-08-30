DirecTV Puerto Rico backs local schools through Boys and Girls Clubs

From left: Carolina Capote, corporate partnerships manager of Boys and Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico, and Natcha M. Rodríguez, senior director sales operation, DIRECTV Puerto Rico, talk to children from Luis Lloréns Torres Club, Boys and Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico.

DirecTV Puerto Rico announced a $5,000 donation and school supplies to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico, to support students at the start of the new school year.

The supplies will be used for the Boys & Girls club at the Residencial Luis Lloréns Torres public housing complex in San Juan, one of the 11 clubs the nonprofit organization has in Puerto Rico.

“DirecTV Puerto Rico continues its commitment to support the education of Puerto Rican children and youth,” said Belkys Mata-Mayor, vice president of operations for DirecTV in Puerto Rico.

“Today, we join efforts to bring educational materials to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico and support their educational program aimed at thousands of students to improve their entertainment, education, leadership, and skills. We feel fortunate to be able to collaborate,” she said.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico’s educational program aims to close the academic gap among economically disadvantaged children and youth. In its afterschool programs and services, reaches more than 15,000 children and young people between the ages of six and 18 across its centers in Puerto Rico.

In addition to the donations, the DirecTV Puerto Rico team has committed to the organization so that employees can perform volunteer work in other initiatives of the said organization as part of the mission that the company has with the Puerto Rican community, it confirmed.