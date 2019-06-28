DirecTV’s ‘Piedra, Papel, Tijera’ project marks 10 ‘Generations of Heroes’

June 28, 2019 164

The “Piedra, Papel, Tijera” social project from Generation DirecTV is celebrating its 10th anniversary, “contributing to more positive changes at different communities in need with their volunteering program,” the company said.

To mark the occasion, more than 30 DirecTV employees volunteered and worked on the restoration of the Crearte Center in Yabucoa.

“Piedra, Papel, Tijera” decided to support Crearte again, the organization that it helped during the first year of the initiative on the island. DirecTV employees visited Crearte to restore the art environments, computers, and the Spanish classroom. They also donated equipment like boards, desks, cabinets, computer tables and rugs.

“In DirecTV we’re proud to see the positive changes in the community, and there is no better way to commemorate our resilience other than joining ‘Piedra, Papel, Tijera’s’ initiative,” said José Juan Dávila, general manager of AT&T Mobility PR/USVI and DirecTV Puerto Rico.

“We celebrate the work, effort, and dedication of our associates that were the ambassadors of this action,” he said.

Crearte offers help to children and young adults between the ages of 6 to 21, that reside in high-risk communities, so they can reach their full potential as individuals.

“Piedra, Papel, Tijera” continues transforming communities in all of Latin America and can count on more volunteers at a regional level. These are the employees that have dedicated more than 100,000 hours in 217 community projects for reconditioning homes, schools and spaces throughout nine countries.