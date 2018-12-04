Discover Puerto Rico confirms 2 major conventions in ’20, ’21

December 4, 2018 340

Discover Puerto Rico, the Island’s Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), announced that Puerto Rico is “working aggressively” not only to pivot perception but also to accelerate the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) business segment and will be hosting two major conventions on 2020 and 2021, representing 1,000 room nights for the Island.

Discover Puerto Rico’s CEO Brad Dean said this is the direct result of the DMO’s participation in IMEX America 2018, a global convention for incentive business, meetings and events held in Las Vegas last September.

As part of the DMO’s continuing strategic efforts to catapult the Island as a premier destination for business, Discover Puerto Rico hosted 12 renowned event planners who visited the island as a part of a Familiarization Trip (FAM Trip) to learn about the island’s hotels, world-class resorts, tourist attractions, convention facilities and the enchantments of our diverse culture.

The event planners were hosted in Loíza and enjoyed a traditional Bomba music performance. They also had the opportunity to visit El Yunque National Forest and the Castillo San Felipe del Morro where they tried traditional Puerto Rican dishes with farm-to-table ingredients.

IMEX America 2018 served as a stage to showcase the unique and vast array of authentic experiences that Puerto Rico has to offer and foster long lasting relationships with key event planners and stakeholders with the purpose of bringing meetings and conventions to the Island.

The names of the companies that will host the conventions in Puerto Rico will be released after when they reveal the news to their members, DMO officials said.