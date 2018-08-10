Discover Puerto Rico launches local Google content initiative

August 10, 2018 89

Discover Puerto Rico, the official destination marketing organization for Puerto Rico, is launching a new program helping tourism partners verify their business information within Google.

The effort will also help participants amplify their online presence throughout Google’s ever-expanding landscape of search and travel products.

In the competitive tourism industry, it is crucial that marketing organizations represent an accurate portrayal of their destination. The recurring challenge can be that online images and information connected with area businesses and locations are outdated, or even inaccurate, based on user-provided content.

DPR is working with Miles Partnership, a strategic marketing company focused exclusively on travel and tourism, to bring the valuable service of “Google My Business” verification to Puerto Rico.

“We’re very excited to bring the Google content program to Puerto Rico. Through this program, the visibility and quality of Puerto Rico within Google’s search and travel planning products will be highly elevated, providing an accurate image of the island’s current state and improving the consumer’s perception of what tourists can expect during their visit,” said Discover Puerto Rico’s CEO, Brad Dean.

“This is an opportunity not only to correct misinformation about local businesses, but also a way to help the world understand that Puerto Rico is ready, willing and able to host visitors and provide world-class experiences,” he said.

DPR will receive a consumer search behavior analysis, baseline audit of the destination within Google products, visual content review, work plan for improvement opportunities and staff training.

Local businesses will receive knowledge and tools to facilitate better content experiences within Google’s products, as well as learn to identify and address opportunities to improve the completeness and quality of the destination’s presence to improve consumer perceptions of the destination.

Discover Puerto Rico and Miles Partnership will offer free “Google My Business” workshops for small and medium businesses in the Island. During these workshops, local businesses will learn how to have their businesses Google-verified.

Through verification, local tourism-related entities can improve how their business is presented to potential consumers when a Google search is performed.

“We want all local businesses, big and small, to take advantage of this opportunity. Expanding the online visibility of local businesses can impact the tourism economy exponentially and offering these workshops will assist businesses in achieving that,” said Discover Puerto Rico’s Chief Marketing Officer, Leah Chandler.

Nate Huff, senior vice president of Miles Partnership, said there is a growing audience across all of Google’s different travel products, particularly in the mobile arena.

“On average, we see 10 to 20 times as many people interact with a business’ GMB listing than their actual website,” Huff said, “but many tourism partners aren’t familiar with how to make the most out of those consumer touchpoints.”

It’s a win-win for Google and the destination, Huff noted as well.

“Google is very committed to improving its travel content and user experience across all its platforms, and it recognizes that destinations have a wealth of quality information and local expertise,” Huff said.