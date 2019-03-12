Discover P.R. finalist for Ad Age ‘Start-Up of the Year’ award

March 12, 2019 257

Puerto Rico’s first-ever Destination Marketing Organization, Discover Puerto Rico, is being recognized as a finalist in the 2019 Ad Age A-List and Creativity Awards “Start-Up of the Year” category for “making a strong impact since its inception July 2018.”

This recognition is one of many notable accolades already earned by the organization in just eight months, the organization stated.

The DMO’s #CoverTheProgress campaign a year after Hurricane María was recognized for its challenge to the media to focus on the progress of the tourism industry instead of covering the anniversary in a negative way, to ensure the milestone didn’t set the destination back on the progress it had achieved.

The initiative led to more than one billion earned media impressions leading into 2019 and culminated in Puerto Rico being named #1 on the New York Times “52 Places to Go” list, ultimately setting up Puerto Rico as one of the hottest destinations to travel to in 2019.

This initiative was paired with Discover Puerto Rico quickly engaging the island’s business community via a Google Initiative, which consisted of rapidly updating and improving the island’s online image assets available to travelers.

“The establishment of a DMO was implemented to put the destination and economy first by ensuring objectivity, consistency and best-in-class marketing strategies to increase business and leisure visitation, which ultimately benefits the island’s residents and businesses,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.

Last week, Discover Puerto Rico launched a revamped tourism website, featuring a user-friendly layout and dynamic content designed to engage visitors across all digital formats. This is the first step in the DMO’s brand repositioning process with a new campaign to be launched in the coming months.

“The launch of the website and new logo for the destination is the first of many significant marketing changes Discover Puerto Rico is embarking on to develop Puerto Rico’s brand equity and position and lead the way for the Puerto Rico economy,” said Leah Chandler, CMO of Discover Puerto Rico.