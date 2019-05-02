Discover P.R. hosts events, meetings and conventions industry leaders

May 2, 2019 159

Destination Marketing Organization Discover Puerto Rico hosted members of the Event Industry Council organization in Puerto Rico to discuss how the island could become the mecca for their upcoming major events and conventions.

As part of the programs developed by the council, they will host their board meeting for the first time in Puerto Rico and will discuss industry trends and critical issues with a group of professionals who lead the business of meetings.

This meeting has been recently held in destinations like Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington, DC and Baltimore.

Among the attendees were representatives of organizations and industry associations such as Don Welsh, CEO for Destinations International; Paul Van Deventer, CEO of Meeting Professionals International; Bob Gilbert, CEO of Hospitality, Sales and Marketing Association International and Marty MacKay, president of Global Alliance of Hosts Global, among others.

“It is really important that top organizations in our industry endorse Puerto Rico as an extraordinary destination to host their meetings and conventions,” said Discover Puerto Rico CEO Brad Dean.

“Being selected as the destination for the EIC board meeting represents a great opportunity for us to demonstrate to our industry colleagues that Puerto Rico is the perfect location for their future events and also for them to have the opportunity to learn more about our culture,” he added.

Discover Puerto Rico hosted a tour and presentation of the Puerto Rico Convention Center, along with representatives of Foundation for Puerto Rico and the Convention Center District to discuss the future of tourism and meetings in Puerto Rico.

The EIC is an organization that represents more than 103,500 individuals and 19,500 organizations related to the events industry and works to advance the events industry and the professionals who lead the business of meetings.