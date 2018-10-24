NYC & Company, Discover Puerto Rico partner to boost mutual tourism

October 24, 2018 72

NYC & Company, New York City’s official destination marketing organization, and Discover Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico’s newly established destination marketing organization, signed a first-ever official partnership to boost tourism between New York City and Puerto Rico.

Formalized at a press conference at El Museo del Barrio in Manhattan, the new one-year alliance includes a collaboration agreement between Puerto Rico and New York City, the exchange of marketing assets to boost reciprocal travel, the sharing of best practices in tourism marketing and continued support of Puerto Rico’s recovery following Hurricane María.

The city-to-island partnership includes a swap of marketing and advertising assets, valued at $300,800. New York City campaign ads will be featured on select billboards throughout San Juan, starting Nov. 19 for three months. Puerto Rico advertisements will appear on bus stop shelters and LinkNYC screens across New York City’s five boroughs from Nov 19 through Jan. 13, 2019.

NYC & Company Board of Directors Vice Chairman Charles Flateman and Discover Puerto Rico CEO Brad Dean signed the new agreement at the event hosted by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“This partnership is deeply personal for me as it formally bridges two of the most fundamental parts of my identity,” said Miranda. “As a first-generation New Yorker with parents from Puerto Rico and family on the island, I’ve always felt a special connection not only to my life in upper Manhattan but with my roots and summers spent in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico. I do not exist without both or either. Today’s public commitment and bond between these two places that I hold so dear could not be more meaningful.”

Miranda will reprise his role as Alexander Hamilton exclusively for the three-week engagement “Hamilton” in Puerto Rico, which will run Jan. 8–27, 2019, at the University of Puerto Rico’s theater.

Meanwhile NYC & Company Board of Directors Vice Chairman Charles Flateman said “as Puerto Rico continues its recovery, NYC & Company is pleased to do its part to further encourage visitation from New York City to Puerto Rico.”

“Now more than ever, we need to support and celebrate the island while also creating economic impact for the destination. We are honored to work alongside Discover Puerto Rico to communicate that it’s open for business and welcoming travelers,” he said.

“New York City and Puerto Rico share a diverse culture and vibrancy that cultivates a unique affinity between the two destinations, and there could not be a better time for us to align our efforts,” said NYC & Company President Fred Dixon.

“This first-ever city-to-island partnership is a remarkable representation of the unity between New York City and Puerto Rico, and we look forward to a productive year ahead,” he said.

For the effort New York City has created a unique tagline for promotions in Puerto Rico, “Famous Original, New York City. Always here for you.” This messaging is intended to remind Puerto Ricans that New York City will always welcome them, officials said.

“Our partnership with NYC & Company is unprecedented and will help take our strategic tourism efforts to the next level,” said Discover Puerto Rico CEO Brad Dean. “We are working aggressively to elevate Puerto Rico’s brand and make it visible to the world as a premier travel destination.”

“Puerto Rico is open for business and eager to share its rich and diverse culture with visitors. Our entire Island is brimming with festivals, events, attractions and natural beauty that are waiting to be discovered this holiday season. Puerto Rico is ready to celebrate,” Dean added.

As part of the campaign, Puerto Rico will encourage New Yorkers to visit the island this holiday season, assuring visitors “We’re Ready to Celebrate.”

Currently, there are some 26 flights between the New York City area and Puerto Rico daily. As part of the one-year agreement, New York City and Puerto Rico will share best practices in tourism marketing and management to increase visitation in the year ahead, officials said.