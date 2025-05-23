Type to search

In-Brief

Discover Puerto Rico debuts wellness audio experience on Calm app

NIMB Staff May 23, 2025
Discover Puerto Rico and Calm partnered to offer wellness-themed audio content highlighting the island’s culture and natural settings.
Discover Puerto Rico and Calm partnered to offer wellness-themed audio content highlighting the island’s culture and natural settings.

Island-inspired meditations and a story narrated by Lin-Manuel Miranda aim to promote Puerto Rico as a wellness destination.

Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization, has partnered with mental wellness app Calm to launch a new audio content collection inspired by the island’s landscapes, culture and natural sounds.

The release, announced during Mental Health Awareness Month, includes a set of immersive recordings designed to promote relaxation and mindfulness. The collection features two guided meditations, two soundscapes, a breathwork exercise and a bilingual Sleep Story titled “Adventures in Puerto Rico,” narrated by Puerto Rican artist Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“Puerto Rico is where my roots are, where my family is, and where I go to feel grounded,” Miranda said. “Recording this Sleep Story allowed me to share the magic of the island in a new way: through its sounds, its stories and the quiet beauty that fills every corner.”

The content draws from locations including El Yunque National Forest, the Tanamá River, Vieques’ beaches and the Bioluminescent Bay in La Parguera. Meditation tracks include “Body Scan on the Beach” and “Walking El Yunque,” while the soundscapes incorporate elements such as coquí frogs, rainfall and flowing rivers.

“Created with authentic field recordings and artistic contributions from Puerto Rican talent, this partnership offers listeners a true sense of the island’s rhythm and Boricua spirit,” said Davelyn Tardi, public relations director at Discover Puerto Rico.

According to Discover Puerto Rico, the content is intended to support wellness-focused travel and highlight the island as a destination that fosters mindfulness and emotional well-being. The recordings are available exclusively to Calm Premium subscribers.

The organization is offering one-year Calm Premium memberships to the first 1,700 users who redeem them through a designated link. A 50% discount on memberships will remain available through May 21, 2026.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

The State Insurance Fund Corp. in Puerto Rico will launch a mobile app July 1 to help employers manage policies and payments more easily.
CFSE to launch mobile app for Puerto Rico employers starting July 1
NIMB Staff May 20, 2025
Airbnb launches “Services on Airbnb” and “Experiences on Airbnb” through a completely redesigned app.
Airbnb launches new app with services, experiences beyond the stay
NIMB Staff May 15, 2025
Costco’s full range of products — including groceries and food court items — is available through the app, which shows two prices: one for members and one for nonmembers.
Costco partners with DoorDash to offer delivery services in Puerto Rico
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez May 12, 2025
With this launch, e-Nabler Corp. reaffirms its focus on innovation and supporting Puerto Rico’s business ecosystem by offering small merchants an affordable, easy-to-use tool for accepting payments and managing operations.
e-Nabler Corp. launches app for small businesses in Puerto Rico, US
NIMB Staff April 25, 2025

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

The science conducted in Puerto Rico, through institutions like Ponce Health Sciences University and the Ponce Research Institute, has a global reach. The discoveries generated here not only advance our knowledge but also contribute to concrete solutions to global public health challenges.

 

Robert Mujica, executive director, Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico

 

Related Stories

The State Insurance Fund Corp. in Puerto Rico will launch a mobile app July 1 to help employers manage policies and payments more easily.
CFSE to launch mobile app for Puerto Rico employers starting July 1
Airbnb launches “Services on Airbnb” and “Experiences on Airbnb” through a completely redesigned app.
Airbnb launches new app with services, experiences beyond the stay
Costco’s full range of products — including groceries and food court items — is available through the app, which shows two prices: one for members and one for nonmembers.
Costco partners with DoorDash to offer delivery services in Puerto Rico
With this launch, e-Nabler Corp. reaffirms its focus on innovation and supporting Puerto Rico’s business ecosystem by offering small merchants an affordable, easy-to-use tool for accepting payments and managing operations.
e-Nabler Corp. launches app for small businesses in Puerto Rico, US
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2025 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.