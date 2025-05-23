Discover Puerto Rico debuts wellness audio experience on Calm app

Discover Puerto Rico and Calm partnered to offer wellness-themed audio content highlighting the island’s culture and natural settings.

Island-inspired meditations and a story narrated by Lin-Manuel Miranda aim to promote Puerto Rico as a wellness destination.

Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization, has partnered with mental wellness app Calm to launch a new audio content collection inspired by the island’s landscapes, culture and natural sounds.

The release, announced during Mental Health Awareness Month, includes a set of immersive recordings designed to promote relaxation and mindfulness. The collection features two guided meditations, two soundscapes, a breathwork exercise and a bilingual Sleep Story titled “Adventures in Puerto Rico,” narrated by Puerto Rican artist Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“Puerto Rico is where my roots are, where my family is, and where I go to feel grounded,” Miranda said. “Recording this Sleep Story allowed me to share the magic of the island in a new way: through its sounds, its stories and the quiet beauty that fills every corner.”

The content draws from locations including El Yunque National Forest, the Tanamá River, Vieques’ beaches and the Bioluminescent Bay in La Parguera. Meditation tracks include “Body Scan on the Beach” and “Walking El Yunque,” while the soundscapes incorporate elements such as coquí frogs, rainfall and flowing rivers.

“Created with authentic field recordings and artistic contributions from Puerto Rican talent, this partnership offers listeners a true sense of the island’s rhythm and Boricua spirit,” said Davelyn Tardi, public relations director at Discover Puerto Rico.

According to Discover Puerto Rico, the content is intended to support wellness-focused travel and highlight the island as a destination that fosters mindfulness and emotional well-being. The recordings are available exclusively to Calm Premium subscribers.

The organization is offering one-year Calm Premium memberships to the first 1,700 users who redeem them through a designated link. A 50% discount on memberships will remain available through May 21, 2026.