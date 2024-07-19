Discover Puerto Rico gets Destination Marketing Accreditation Program designation

Discover Puerto Rico’s chief executive officer, Brad Dean

The destination marketing organization achieved accreditation with distinction.

Discover Puerto Rico announced it has been awarded the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP) designation by Destinations International. This recognition highlights its commitment to industry excellence and meeting the industry standard for performance and accountability of destination organizations worldwide.

The accreditation program requires a destination organization to comply with numerous mandatory and voluntary standards across various performance areas to achieve this significant milestone. These standards encompass governance, finance, human resources, sales, communications, destination development and research.

Discover Puerto Rico also achieved accreditation with distinction, an honor reserved for destination organizations that exceed the required accreditation standards, demonstrating the breadth of their operations and their commitment to advancing their destination.

“We’re delighted to welcome Discover Puerto Rico to our esteemed DMAP community again,” stated Don Welsh, CEO of Destinations International. “The relevance of destination organizations has never been more vital to the economic vitality of the places Destinations International members serve, and this industry accreditation is a benchmark for quality and performance. My gratitude extends to the DMAP Board of Directors for their dedication to our industry and their stewardship of this crucial program.”

This is the second time Discover Puerto Rico has received the distinction during the Destinations International accreditation process, which is required by the law that established the island’s destination marketing organization.

“We’re proud of our reaccreditation with distinctions. It reassures us that we hold ourselves to the highest industry standards as a destination marketing organization. Discover Puerto Rico’s reaccreditation is one of the big milestones in our organization. Still, more importantly, it’s also a process that allows us to reflect on our evolution and future,” said Brad Dean, Discover Puerto Rico’s CEO.

“Accreditation through DMAP underscores the critical role that destination organizations play in their communities,” stated Tania Armenta, CEO of Visit Albuquerque and chair of the DMAP board of directors. “As custodians of their destinations’ brands, participation in DMAP underscores a destination organization’s adherence to rigorous standards. This commitment is a clear signal to stakeholders that the organization managing the destination brand possesses the necessary infrastructure and expertise to beneficially influence the visitor economy for both tourists and residents.”