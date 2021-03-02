Discover Puerto Rico hosts virtual roundtables to boost future groups business

The Puerto Rico Convention Center is capable of hosting more than 25,000 simultaneous guests.

Looking to lead a successful recovery in the meetings, incentive, conventions and event (MICE) segment, Discover Puerto Rico has developed a series of meeting planner roundtables to educate partners about client trends and perspectives related to booking live events in the future.

The roundtables also provide insight on the state of the meetings industry, direct from planners across all market segments (association, corporate, incentive, pharma, financial, third parties), through casual and meaningful conversations, the island’s Destination Marketing Organization said.

During the first virtual roundtable held Feb. 2, meeting planners from markets such as New York, Washington D.C. and Las Vegas, discussed the importance of prioritizing hybrid events for the near future, “as it creates opportunities for a wider audience to attend and allows companies to start engaging with the attendees before in-person meetings resume,” Discover Puerto Rico said.

Currently, most companies are creating budgets for hybrid meetings for 2021, as many have still travel restrictions for in-person meetings.

“Once the industry is ready, looking forward, it is clear that convention centers will be an asset to planners, as they have the space to provide options for socially distanced in-person meetings,” said Ed Carey, Chief Sales Officer of the DMO.

There will be four more virtual sessions focusing on specific market segments: Third Party Planners (March 9), Luxury & Incentive Market (April 6), Convention Centers & City Wide (May 4), and Pharma, Life Science and Medical Associations (June 1).

For more information on how to register, contact Rita López, National Sales Director of Discover Puerto Rico.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.