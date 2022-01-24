Discover Puerto Rico introduces ‘Puerto Rico Sunshine’ pantone color

"Puerto Rico Sunshine" is described as an exuberant and exotic vibrant red orange hue, infused with energizing warmth and a gregarious presence.

Discover Puerto Rico announced its partnership with the Pantone Color Institute to create a first of its kind color inspired by the hue of Puerto Rican sunlight.

“Puerto Rico Sunshine,” a color created by Pantone, was developed based on the findings of Puerto Rican physicist and professor at the University of Puerto Rico Hector J. Jimenez, who calculated the color of sunbeams using several existing models of the solar radiation and the atmosphere at different moments during the day in several locations throughout the island.

“We were very excited to create a color that brings to life the distinctive sunshine of Puerto Rico,” said Laurie Pressman, vice-president of the Pantone Color Institute.

“Animated in style with an enticing allure, glowing sun kissed Puerto Rico Sunshine is a vivid orange hue that celebrates the warm and welcoming spirit and the joyful disposition of this splendorous natural paradise,” she said.

The limited edition “Puerto Rico Sunshine” paint will be available through ECOS Paints, an eco-friendly water-based paint that uses sustainable ingredients.

“ECOS Paints was drawn to Discover Puerto Rico’s efforts to attract visitors interested in connecting with the destination, caring for its ecosystem, and respecting the local community,” said Julian Crawford, CEO of ECOS Paints.

“We strongly believe our brands are aligned in the kind of values we want to instill and consumers we want to inspire, and we are delighted to be able to bring this idea to life through our eco-friendly paints,” Crawford said.

“Puerto Rico Sunshine” will continue to make its way into people’s lives through a variety of off- and on-island partnerships between Discover Puerto Rico and additional brands to be announced in the coming months.