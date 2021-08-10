Discover Puerto Rico launches campaign to promote island’s off-the-beaten-path locations

Each location has been marked with a sign detailing its GPS coordinates.

Discover Puerto Rico has partnered with local influencers, municipalities, and the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER) to identify eight off-the-beaten-path locations across the island, and is challenging visitors and locals to find them through a series of clues shared on its website and social media channels.

“Travelers have developed a newfound appreciation for traveling consciously, and Puerto Rico is the ideal destination for those who want to reconnect with nature, but not the crowds,” said Leah Chandler, CMO of Discover Puerto Rico.

“Through ‘Population: YOU,’ we encourage the exploration of the island’s natural resources safely and responsibly. American travelers will quickly realize that Puerto Rico has the allure of an exotic destination with the ease and convenience of not needing a passport,” she said.

Discover Puerto Rico worked with two local influencers, Luis Sousa, of @sousa_pr, and Miguel Camilo, of @latitudperfecta, to help identify the locations, and partnered with the municipalities where each spot is located, as well as the DNER to identify each location and ensure that while these are off-the-beaten path locations, they are still accessible to those who wish to visit responsibly, the island’s Destination Marketing Organization said.

Each location has been marked with a sign detailing its GPS coordinates. The signs were locally sourced and are environmentally safe, as they were developed using reclaimed PCEF certified wood from sustainable managed forests.

Adventurers who take on the challenge of finding the remote locations are encouraged to snap a picture and share it on Instagram tagging #PRPopulationYou so Discover Puerto Rico may reshare it, Discover Puerto Rico said.

While the campaign is targeting mostly mainland travelers, the DMO is encouraging Puerto Rico residents to follow along and take part in the challenge.

“The activation is an opportunity for locals to get to know the island better and act as ambassadors of its varied and eclectic natural offerings, ultimately motivating others to visit Puerto Rico too,” the DMO stated.

From hidden waterfalls to secluded beaches, each location has been intentionally chosen for its stunning natural appeal, and many can only be discovered by foot or by sea. “Population: YOU” offers a chance to remind visitors and locals that there are unexplored treasures to connect with nature in a responsible way, the nonprofit stated.