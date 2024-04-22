Discover Puerto Rico research confirms reservations uptick for 2Q, 3Q

An aerial view of Castillo San Felipe del Morro in Old San Juan, a historic landmark featured in tourism promotions that contribute to the island’s rising travel demand.

These show a 2% increase in over last year.

Market data compiled by Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s destination marketing organization, shows that 2024 began with increased passenger arrivals, hotel and short-term rental demand and leisure and hospitality jobs.

Reservations for the second quarter show a 2% increase in hotels, 23% in short-term rentals and 13% in flights over last year. Even greater growth is anticipated for the third quarter, according to Laressa Morales, director of Research and Analysis at Discover Puerto Rico.

“Some of the most frequently asked questions we receive are whether this growth will be sustained and whether we will have another record year. We’re pleased to share that in the first months of 2024 we see that tourism continues the upward trajectory and continues to strengthen,” Morales said during Discover Puerto Rico’s Industry Update Report webinar.

“We have witnessed unprecedented growth that surpasses even the remarkable records set the previous years,” said Fernando Rodríguez, chief financial officer of Discover Puerto Rico.

“This outstanding achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication and innovation of all those involved in promoting our island as a premier tourist destination and a resilient industry and … entrepreneurs who see in tourism great opportunities to progress and develop the Puerto Rican economy,” he said.

The webinar also unveiled the evolution of the “Live Boricua” campaign, featuring local talents and promoting Puerto Rican attractions. The updated ads will be broadcast alongside previous versions in the 18 main Puerto Rican tourism markets and internationally.

Additionally, Discover Puerto Rico’s collaboration with the production of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February generated an advertising value of $989,000, with an investment of $440,000.

This initiative is part of a broader agenda that includes promotional tours and activities for journalists, influencers and travel media, which have collectively produced publications worth more than $136 million in advertising value, covering all regions of Puerto Rico.