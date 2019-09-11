Discover Puerto Rico to boost tourism through series of islandwide events

September 11, 2019 346

Looking to continue promoting the development of the tourism industry on the island, Destination Marketing Organization Discover Puerto Rico, announced it will be hosting a series of activities throughout the island during September.

On Sept. 16-17, the entity will hold the “Annual Conference on Tourism,” where information, trends, and educational workshops will be presented to the tourism industry.

Participants will learn from industry experts such as Steven Paganelli, CDME and America’s Head of Destination Marketing for TripAdvisor; Miriam Hernández, Director of Market Management in the Caribbean for Expedia Group Lodging Partner Services; and Ana Paradela, Director of Business Development for Expedia Group Media Solutions, among others, who will share valuable information. To register for the event, click here.

Also, that same week, Discover Puerto Rico will be offering regional workshops about the tourism industry in several municipalities.

During these meetings, to be held in Aguadilla, Adjuntas, Río Grande and San Juan, the DMO will share updates about its work, as well as information on how to claim and maintain a business profile in Google My Business, updating business information on DiscoverPuertoRico.com and how to stay connected with the DMO, executives said.

“At Discover Puerto Rico, we want all businesses and people working in the tourism industry to take advantage of these opportunities that we are offering,” Discover Puerto Rico CEO Brad Dean said.

“It is our commitment to provide them with the best tools and most up-to-date information, so they can better promote and position their businesses. This way, they contribute to the strengthening of Puerto Rico as a tourist destination,” he said.

All participants will receive tools on how to grow their business and increase sales with the Discover Puerto Rico cooperative marketing program. Also, diversity and inclusion will be discussed as Puerto Rico is becoming the LGBTQ+ capital of the Caribbean, the entity said.

The regional workshops will be held Sept. 17-20, 2019, in the following locations:

San Juan – Sept. 17, San Juan Marriott & Stellaris Casino, from 3-7 p.m.

Río Grande – Sept. 18, Wyndham Grand Río Mar, from 8:30 a.m.-12: 30 p.m.

Adjuntas – Sept. 19, Parador Villas Sotomayor, from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Aguadilla – Sept. 20, Hotel El Faro, from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.