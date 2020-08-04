Discover Puerto Rico: Tourism down after delay in re-opening date

August 4, 2020 136

Discover Puerto Rico announced that as a result of the government’s delay in the opening date for inbound tourism — shifting to only accepting essential travelers — traffic and hotel demand have dropped.

The island’s destination marketing organization cited data from STR — an analytics and marketplace insights firm — that shows that hotel demand for the week ending July 26 fell 48% from two weeks earlier, while AirDNA reports that independent rental bookings declined 12.9% for the same period.

For the most recent week, leisure travel bookings declined 18% from the week prior, Discover Puerto Rico said.

Puerto Rico was slated to re-open tourism on July 15, but the date has been pushed back after the island experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases. Most of the public concern targeted the Luis Muñoz Marín Airport, which was receiving dozens of flights from COVID-19 hotspots in the U.S. mainland — Florida, Texas and New York.

Aerostar Airport Holdings reported that arriving passengers into LMM fell 28.6% the week ending Aug. 2 compared to mid-July.

“These key performance indicators reveal that the message about Puerto Rico postponing its opening to tourists is being delivered,” Discover Puerto Rico said.

“While Discover Puerto Rico’s focus has shifted to educate travelers in an effort to safeguard the island from further negative impact of COVID-19, the DMO is ready to activate a robust recovery plan when the time is right,” the entity said.

“The tourism sector is a critical piece in the island’s economy, and we must revive the sector to save the more than 84,000 jobs that are impacted directly and indirectly,” it added.

Since July 16, Discover Puerto Rico has secured more than $15 million in earned media value, with more than 876 million impressions, sharing these critical updates with U.S. mainland media outlets, it said.