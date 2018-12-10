Discover Puerto Rico in the running for public relations award

December 10, 2018 210

Discover Puerto Rico has been shortlisted for the PRWeek U.S Awards 2019, stemming from the earned media campaign #CoverTheProgress, which is a finalist in two categories: Best Global Effort and Best in a Crisis.

“PRWeek Awards have truly established themselves as the most prestigious Awards in the PR and Communication’s sector. We are thrilled and honored with this nomination and the campaign results,” said Brad Dean, Discover Puerto Rico’s CEO.

During the first phase of #CoverTheProgress the people of Punta Santiago — one of the Island’s hardest hit communities known for the S.O.S. image that went viral in the immediate aftermath of the storm — wanted the world to know they had a new message to share.

As part of documenting the recovery, the residents changed the letters “S.O.S” to “Bienvenidos #CoverTheProgress” which means welcome, inviting visitors and tourists.

With this in mind, for the second phase of the campaign, Fernando (Nano) López-Cepero, an artist graduated from the University of Puerto Rico, along with the community, conceptualized an urban art design which was painted on the pavement next to the “Bienvenidos #CoverTheProgress” message. The work of art is an image of “Martín Pescador,” a common bird in the coastal areas of Puerto Rico and the community of Punta Santiago.

The resilient spirit of the local community, together with the positive reactions of travelers who have recently visited the island, were the key elements that inspired the campaign that garnered more than 800 million impressions. Tourism, ultimately, benefits everyone on the Island and sharing the positive achievements made within the tourism industry is crucial to continue attracting travelers.

With the proximity of the first anniversary of Hurricane Maria passing through Puerto Rico and the potential resurfacing of devastation images, Discover Puerto Rico developed #CoverTheProgress, an initiative that invited visitors, as well as local and international media to join, share and review images of the recovery of the Island.

The winners will be officially announced at the PRWeek Awards event, dubbed “the biggest night in Public Relations,” which will take place in New York in March.