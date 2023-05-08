Disney Cruise begins homeport operations in San Juan

Disney Cruise will establish three homeport operations with the Disney Magic cruise ship, which began its trips from the Pier Panamericano II. (Credit: Ports Authority Facebook page).

Disney Cruise Line’s homeport operations began over the weekend at the Port of San Juan, a move that has a multiplier effect due to its impact on the airline, hotel, transportation and service provider industries, among others, Puerto Rico Ports Director Joel Pizá said.

The cruise line will establish three homeport operations with the Disney Magic cruise ship, which began its trips from the Pier Panamericano II on May 5 and will continue through May 20. The ship has a capacity for 2,456 passengers, 887 crew members, and will depart from the Caribbean on the 5th, 13th and 20th.

The direct economic impact for the Ports Authority amounts to $116,241 in passenger and docking fees, Pizá said.

“We’re happy to welcome Disney Cruise Line’s homeport operations at the Port of San Juan,” Pizá said. “This is an important cruise line that once again puts its trust in Puerto Rico. We are extremely pleased with the start of these three operations and with the satisfaction of a job well done, in continuing to promote the development of the cruise industry and contribute to the economy in accordance with the public policy of the governor of Puerto Rico.”

For his part, Puerto Rico Tourism Company Director Carlos Mercado-Santiago said: “We trust that the implementation of strategies and collaborative initiatives with the Ports Authority and partners from all sectors of the industry will continue to drive an increase in cruise activity to all ports of the island and promote our island in international markets as one of the main ports in the Caribbean.”