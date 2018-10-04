Disney Cruise Line to return to P.R. with Disney Wonder in ’20

October 4, 2018 14

Disney Cruise Line announced its itinerary for the 2020 travel season, which includes a return to Puerto Rico for limited cruises that year aboard the “Disney Wonder.”

Disney Cruise Line will launch two cruises from Puerto Rico in January to the Caribbean, followed by a cruise to the Bahamas.

This is the first few cruises to be offered by the cruise line from Puerto Rico since the devastation caused by Hurricane María.

“Disney Cruise Line returns to our port, which demonstrates everyone’s commitment to the development of our economy, through tourism, in the short and long term,” Carla Campos, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Co.

“Besides, it gives the local traveler the opportunity to have a different alternative, mostly aimed at the enjoyment of the whole family,” she said.

“Likewise, it draws travelers interested in boarding this type of vessel to arrive at our airports and, before and after their voyage, enjoy the attractions the island offers,” said Campos.

Bookings for the departures from San Juan can be made starting today, through the cruise line’s web page, or through an authorized travel agent.