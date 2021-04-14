Distrito T-Mobile announces tiered pre-opening, inauguration of Lupe Reyes restaurant

Lupe Reyes is a restaurant focused on the authentic Mexican experience, bringing Mexico’s folklore to Distrito T-Mobile.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

After a year of evaluation and adapting to the pandemic, the Distrito T-Mobile entertainment complex, announced a tiered pre-opening that will start with the inauguration of Mexican restaurant Lupe Reyes.

The eatery is already open to the public, with other openings in the coming months, said Distrito T-Mobile General Manager Gabriel De Cárdenas.

“In 2020 we opened Aloft Hotel and Barullo Taberna Española restaurant, making it possible to explore how the public received the various concepts and the implementation of safety and health protocols,” he said.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=690310&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=690310&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

“Now in 2021, we have started this next round of openings focused on making Puerto Ricans a part of the development of each space, with the hope that in the future we can enjoy it in its entirety and can launch it globally as it was designed,” he said.

Lupe Reyes is a restaurant focused on the authentic Mexican experience, bringing Mexico’s folklore to Distrito T-Mobile. This gastronomic concept, whose main protagonists are the “tacos al pastor” cooked in the largest vertical rotisserie in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, pays homage to the Guadalupe-Reyes Marathon, a festival in Mexican tradition which is celebrated from Dec. 12, Our Lady of Guadalupe’s Feast Day, to Jan. 6, the Feast of the Epiphany.

The concept, developed by PRISA Group and whose investors are PRISA Group and McConnell Valdés Consulting, will occupy approximately 3,000 square feet, with an initial investment of $3 million. It can accommodate 140 people, will generate 60 direct jobs and will operate Monday to Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“I am very proud to be part of Distrito T-Mobile; we have watched it grow from scratch and it’s an extremely innovative project,” said Alfonso Salvatore, Lupe Reyes’s operator and co-owner of Acapulco restaurant.

About the gastronomic offer, Alessandro Salvatore, also Lupe Reyes’s operator and co-owner of Acapulco restaurant added “we’re very happy to bring this Mexican concept in which all dishes are elaborated with fresh, top-quality ingredients and about the fact that we can showcase the artisan aspect of ‘tacos al pastor’.”

The restaurant is located in the heart of the entertainment complex, facing the Plaza Central, a multi-sensorial space that will open in an upcoming phase, coinciding with the project’s launch to international markets, which is estimated to take place in late 2021.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.