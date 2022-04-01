Distrito T-Mobile generates $50M six months after opening

Distrito T-Mobile rolled out a tiered opening on March 29, 2020 and held a formal inauguration on August 14, 2021.

Distrito T-Mobile, an entertainment, and gastronomic complex located in the Miramar sector of San Juan received more than 1.7 million visitors, with a financial impact of about $50 million, in addition to the creation of more than 4,000 direct, indirect, and induced jobs, General Manager, Francisco Mariani said.

The results are from June 2021 to December 2021, or the first six months after opening at the Convention Center District Authority. Distrito T-Mobile rolled out a tiered opening on March 29, 2020 and held a formal inauguration on August 14, 2021.

“From our launch to now, we have exceeded our expectations in terms of economic impact and continuous growth,” said Mariani.

“After the formal inauguration last August, our impact was immediate and impressive. The acceptance and support we’ve received from the public have been extraordinary, demonstrating how we’ve managed to genuinely represent the best of Puerto Rico,” he said.

“In 2022, we’re facing a new phase of growth, full of opportunities that will benefit our economy and continue to put forth the best of our culture and our people,” he added.

Carlos Amy, managing partner of Distrito T-Mobile, said “90% of the project is currently operating, and the remaining 10% is still available for lease by companies that want to be part of this incredible project that has given a new air to Puerto Rico’s Convention Center District Authority and has complemented the entertainment offerings on the island.”

“As part of Distrito T-Mobile’s new phase of growth, we call on entrepreneurs who want to be part of this distinctive project to present proposals for experiences and retail,” Amy said.

“We are looking for specialized retail partners to complement the entertainment center offerings and companies that are looking to bring their office spaces to this unique and energetic space,” he added.

The venue comprises several areas, including the Popular Plaza, which is an open space with state-of-the-art LED screens and a stage that has hosted local artists with presentations of at least six shows per week with more than 700 artistic concepts and an investment of $300,000.

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola Music Hall has hosted 65 large-scale events, which, with the capacity established by the respective COVID-19 executive orders imposed since the opening, managed to receive over 110,000 ticketed visitors.

In less than a year, Coca-Cola Music Hall has ranked number 31 in ticket sales in the theater category worldwide according to Pollstar, an entity specialized in the live entertainment industry, Distrito T-Mobile executives said.

The Aloft San Juan Hotel also exceeded its projections as well with 7,200 room nights booked. The Toro Verde Urban Park received more than 110,000 visitors in addition to hosting countless events. Caribbean Cinemas VIP also had a successful half-year despite the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Optimistic projections for 2022

Considering restrictions in occupancy, reservations, and sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic during the first six months of Distrito T-Mobile’s opening the annualized base of these figures projects to exceed economic forecasts during the first year of operation.

Distrito T-Mobile has also announced that new attractions will open soon.

“More venues are expected to open in 2022 and in light of the numbers we’re seeing on an annualized basis Distrito T-Mobile projects to exceed 2021 visit figures by a wide margin with a projection of over 3.2 million visitors at the end of the first year of operation,” said Mariani.

“We’ve demonstrated that Distrito T-Mobile is an anchor for the economy, and we’re ready to double the economic impact achieved and sustain the accelerated sales pace we have seen to date in this our first year,” he added.

For the rest of 2022, Coca-Cola Music Hall has more than 80 concerts and private events scheduled.