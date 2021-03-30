Doctors Without Borders to help vaccinate Puerto Rico’s hard-to-reach communities

A member of Puerto Rico Salud prepares a COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is working with local health organization Puerto Rico Salud, the Puerto Rico Health Department, and the Puerto Rico College of Nursing Professionals to vaccinate vulnerable and hard-to-reach communities on the island, the international medical humanitarian organization announced.

The participating organizations plan to vaccinate 6,000 people according to certain risk factors, including people experiencing homelessness, living in long-term care facilities or with disabilities, in Arecibo, Humacao, Aguadilla, Mayagüez, Ponce, Loíza and La Perla, San Juan.

This effort aims to help protect these communities and demonstrate the feasibility of vaccinating people at risk of being missed by local vaccination efforts due to geographic isolation or living conditions, the organization confirmed.

“We’ve seen that many people face barriers in accessing COVID-19 vaccinations because they lack transportation, live in remote areas, or have conditions that make it difficult to reach a vaccination site,” said Carla Sofía González, a nurse with Puerto Rico Salud.

“Now that vaccines are available, we’re showing that it’s possible to go into communities and ensure that people are not left out because of their circumstances,” she said.

In 2020, MSF began working in Puerto Rico to provide home-based care and COVID-19 monitoring for people isolated at home in multiple communities.

Staff from this effort went on to form Puerto Rico Salud, which will carry out the two-month vaccination effort with MSF’s support. The Health Department is providing the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which requires only one dose, and the Puerto Rico College of Nursing Professionals is aiding in the safe storage of the vaccines.

In the coming days, health workers from Puerto Rico Salud will begin visiting communities to vaccinate people whom community leaders have identified as lacking access to existing vaccination programs. The vaccinations may take place in local health centers or community buildings, or, when necessary, in people’s homes, MSF confirmed.

“Based on our experience in Puerto Rico, we understand the logistical challenges of bringing health care to geographically isolated areas, to people who are homeless, or to those who are home-bound due to chronic health issues,” said Sophie Delaunay, coordinator for MSF in Puerto Rico.

“While all too often, health care providers lack the means to ensure that hard-to-reach people are vaccinated, we are showing a way to overcome these challenges,” MSF said.

As the COVID-19 vaccination rollout ramps up throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico continues to have one of the lowest vaccination rates among U.S. states and territories, highlighting disparities in access to medical services and a lag in administering doses or recording them.

According to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker, as of Mar 25, Puerto Rico has received 1.3 million vaccine doses, of which 867,570 have been administered.

Puerto Rico’s vaccination efforts have targeted primarily health professionals, frontline workers, people 65 years old and above, people above 60 years old with chronic conditions, prisoners and people with disabilities. Several weeks ago, the age range was expanded to include people 50 and older, and this week, people 35 years and older with chronic conditions are eligible for the shot. As of mid-March, Puerto Rico has reported more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 2,000 deaths.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.