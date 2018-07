July 26, 2018 99

https://www.dropbox.com/s/dji06d3urlba8ab/NIMB%20Podcast-S1E1_mixdown.mp3?dl=0

In this, our first podcast, we explore the in’s and out’s of mortgage moratoriums and loan modifications offered by Puerto Rico banks to help customers after the devastation of Hurricane María. We discuss several important points with CPA Javier Hernández, from FirstBank Puerto Rico.