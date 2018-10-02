AT&T donates $5K to VI Children’s Museum reopening

October 2, 2018 87

AT&T has contributed $5,000 to the Virgin Islands Children’s Museum to help it reopen in a new home.

“We are honored to support the Virgin Islands Children’s Museum in its vision to create an environment that fosters explorative learning and a life-long passion for knowledge,” said Ray Flores, AT&T External Affairs VP for USVI and Puerto Rico. “At AT&T, recognize the importance of education in shaping a child’s future.”

The Virgin Islands Children’s Museum will re-open Oct. 27, at noon. AT&T is a Principal Sponsor for the museum’s Third Annual Masquerade Ball on Oct. 20.

Due to damage from Hurricane Irma, the nonprofit was forced to find a new location. The museum has been temporarily closed while it moves into its new, more prominent space in the Buccaneer Mall on Havensight Point in Charlotte Amalie.

“We are grateful for the generous support of AT&T and their belief in the mission of the VI Children’s Museum,” said Sarah Hughes, executive director of the museum. “We welcome the opportunity to be a part of the commitment AT&T has made to the Virgin Islands community as we all strive to make sure our children receive the education they deserve to be prepared for their future.”

The museum, which was founded in 2016 by Sarah Hughes and Sarah Erickson, brings children and families together in an interactive, educational space where play inspires a love of learning.