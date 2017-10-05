Donations continue arriving for PR hurricane victims

Puerto Rico’s post-Hurricane María relief efforts continue picking up the pace, as donations continue rolling into the island from diverse groups, entertainers and companies.

Following is an updated list of contributions for relief efforts:

Daddy Yankee to raise $1.5M for Habitat for Humanity

In response to the tragic devastation caused by Hurricane María, Puerto Rico native, rapper, producer and “Despacito” singer Daddy Yankee has pledged a personal donation of $250,000 and to raise an additional $1.5 million toward Habitat for Humanity’s plans to help Puerto Ricans repair and rebuild in the aftermath of the storm.

“Seeing the devastation first-hand, I know the reconstruction of my home island will require long-term solutions. I am committed to making sure the largest number of affected families have a safe roof,” said Yankee. “I am making a personal donation to Habitat, and ask you to join me by visiting habitat.org/daddyyankee to make a contribution today.”

With the help of its local office, Habitat is assessing the damage to homes on the island, as this media outlet reported.

“We’re grateful to Daddy Yankee for his generous donation and his support in raising awareness of the desperate need to help Puerto Ricans rebuild their homes and their lives,” said Jonathan Reckford, CEO, Habitat for Humanity International.

“Traditionally nearly 80 percent of disaster funds have gone to relief, while only 20 percent to long-term recovery. We are focused on that long-term component, as this will take years to fully recover,” he said.

Mylan provides support for disaster-relief efforts

Mylan N.V. announced it is working to provide aid to those affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and María in Florida, Puerto Rico and Texas.

To date, the company has shipped more than 6 million doses of medicine, including anti-infective, cardiovascular, endocrine and metabolic, gastrointestinal, hematological and respiratory medications, to aid in hurricane-recovery efforts through its charitable distribution partners, Direct Relief, Americares and Heart to Heart International.

In addition, over the past weekend, Mylan chartered a cargo aircraft to Puerto Rico carrying more than 36,000 pounds of essential items needed by local residents and Mylan employees.

In Caguas, Mylan has opened the doors of its manufacturing plant to employees and those in the surrounding community to provide food, water and other assistance from the site, in close coordination with local authorities.

The Mylan team continues to work around the clock to return the site to full operation and is working closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to help address drug-shortage concerns. Additionally, the company is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to determine essential medicine needs, including antibiotics, for the residents of Puerto Rico, it confirmed.

In all affected areas, Mylan is offering housing and providing direct financial assistance for Mylan employees in need.

MCS announces ‘Green for Puerto Rico’ $1M campaign

MCS Healthcare Holdings, LLC has announced its commitment to match dollar-for-dollar contributions up to $500,000 in support of Puerto Rico’s recovery from Hurricanes Irma and María, with a goal of raising at least $1 million for Puerto Rico’s recovery from the two devastating storms.

“MCS has been proudly serving Puerto Rico for 35 years, and in these difficult moments, we wanted to step forward strongly to act on our commitment to be leaders in pushing forward the rebuilding efforts for our people,” says Jim O’Drobinak, CEO of MCS.

“Many stateside friends have asked us, ‘How can I help Puerto Rico?’ With the Green for Puerto Rico Challenge, MCS will put its ‘Green’ alongside our donors’, doubling the impact of their contributions on efforts to help Puerto Rico recover,” he said.

In the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and María, Puerto Rico’s horizon, devoid of its traditional, lush green leaves and blossoming landscape, has become symbolic of what has happened to the Island and its people overall. Damaged trees, broken buildings, sad faces and long lines litter the view in Puerto Rico.

Under the $1 million funding campaign, MCS will match up to $500,000 of contributions to the Alianza por Más Compromiso Social, Inc. (the MCS Foundation) to be earmarked for use for hurricane relief.

The MCS Foundation will donate 100 percent of the funds raised to other tax-exempt nonprofit organizations focused on children and/or health, consistent with its mission. Beneficiaries will include Unidos por Puerto Rico, an initiative launched by the First Lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico and other certified charities based on needs caused by the hurricanes.

Rite Aid Foundation Donates $150K for relief efforts in PR

The Rite Aid Foundation announced a $150,000 donation to the American Red Cross to help the victims, families and communities in Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane María.

“Two weeks after being hit directly by Hurricane María, a category four storm, the need in Puerto Rico remains great,” said Tracy Henderson, director of The Rite Aid Foundation and charitable giving initiatives. “The Rite Aid Foundation hopes that this donation to the American Red Cross will help the people of Puerto Rico in their time of need and let them know they are not alone as they recover and rebuild.”

“We’re deeply grateful for the generosity of The Rite Aid Foundation, whose support will help provide immediate assistance to thousands of families affected by this horrific disaster,” said Jeri Sims, CEO of the American Red Cross Central Pennsylvania Region.

“There is a long, difficult road ahead for those impacted by Hurricane Maria and support from partners like The Rite Aid Foundation is critical to aid in the recovery process,” Sims said.

Embrace Home Loans provides relief assistance

Embrace Home Loans announced it has organized efforts to provide relief assistance to residents in Puerto Rico in direct response to the devastating destruction caused by Hurricane María.

Embrace’s Middletown, R.I. headquarters, is holding a collection drive on Oct. 7 to gather new and unused items to donate to those in need in Puerto Rico. They will also accept donations Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Oct. 11.

The Embrace team will truck all items collected down the East Coast, stopping to pick up extra donations at four other Embrace locations along the way, including: Basking Ridge, N.J., Wilmington, Del., Rockville, Md. and Lynchburg, Va. All donations and supplies will be sent to Puerto Rico immediately, the company stated.

Embrace is collecting goods, such as baby supplies, toiletries, razors, clothing, blankets, cleaning supplies and batteries. Construction supplies are also needed so that residents can begin rebuilding.