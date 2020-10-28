DoorDash launches $0 delivery fee strategy across Puerto Rico

October 28, 2020 286

Delivery platform DoorDash is implementing $0 delivery fee in Puerto Rico, where it believes the economy has been more affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to the U.S. mainland, said Roberto Figueroa, general manager of the company on the island.

This will apply to existing and new customers on the platform.

With a recent funding round of $400 million, DoorDash is now the largest delivery platform in the United States and is trying to become the leader in Puerto Rico, he said.

The service has grown past its initial launch in 2019 and now covers all of metropolitan of San Juan with drivers and restaurants. DoorDash is launching two new markets on the island, which it did not reveal.

“We believe Puerto Rico has tremendous market potential for DoorDash and are always impressed by the resilience of ‘Boricuas’ to push forward past the pandemic,” Figueroa said.

“We firmly believe our platform is differentiated, and we don’t want price to be a blocker for customers to access their favorite restaurants,” he said.

DoorDash fulfills deliveries for merchants seven days a week in San Juan in neighborhoods such as Río Piedras, Hato Rey, Condado, Santurce, Isla Verde, Ocean Park, Montehiedra, Miramar, Old San Juan, Monacillos, Cupey, Caimito, Piñero Ave., University of Puerto Rico, Guaynabo, Carolina, Bayamón, Canóvanas and Trujillo Alto.

