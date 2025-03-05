Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, debuts new activities in 2025

The Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

The resort introduces culinary experiences, conservation programs and wellness retreats in Puerto Rico.

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is inviting guests to “embark on a journey of culinary discovery, environmental conservation and holistic wellness” in 2025.

With a curated selection of immersive experiences, from gastronomic delights to sustainable initiatives and exclusive wellness retreats, the resort continues to redefine luxury in harmony with nature.

As part of its Community Footprints initiative, the resort will host the Spring Kickoff Reef Cleanup on March 15. From 9 a.m. to noon, participants will snorkel and collect marine debris to support reef conservation efforts. The event aims to foster environmental stewardship and requires RSVP.

The resort will also offer a Spring Wellness Weekend from March 20-23, featuring a Spring Equinox Music Ceremony, an Earth Hour stargazing experience and wellness sessions, including Pilates, yoga and guided movement.

Guests can also book a private sound bath healing session in the Spa Botánico Treehouse, enjoy a customizable spa massage and take part in eco-wellness experiences through The Reserve’s Naturalist Program. Reservations are bookable here.

For culinary enthusiasts, COA, the resort’s signature restaurant, will launch A Taste of Italy: Calabria on March 21. This quarterly pop-up series will highlight the culinary traditions of different Italian regions, starting with Calabria. The à la carte menu will feature authentic dishes made with seasonal Calabrian ingredients.

COA will also bring back its Asian Diner Series on April 13, celebrating Thailand’s Songkran festival with a specially curated menu, immersive décor and interactive cooking stations. From aromatic curries to tableside presentations, this dining experience will transport guests to the heart of Thailand. The experience is priced at $155 per person, excluding tax and gratuity, with reservations required.

On April 25, COA will host an exclusive dining collaboration with Fauna, the acclaimed restaurant from Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico.

“Known for its innovative approach to Baja California cuisine, Fauna offers a dynamic and ever-evolving menu that showcases the region’s finest ingredients,” Dorado Beach said.

The full chef takeover experience is priced at $285 per person, with an optional $200 wine pairing. An intimate private dinner for 10 guests will be held on April 26, priced at $395 per person, also with an optional $200 wine pairing.

“This unique culinary collaboration promises an unforgettable gastronomic journey blending the flavors of Mexico and Puerto Rico,” Dorado Beach said.

From June through early August, guests will have the opportunity to participate in the Turtle Release program, witnessing sea turtle hatchlings making their way to the ocean.

This initiative, in collaboration with Chelonia Sea Turtle Conservation and Research, provides an up-close look at conservation in action. Availability is limited and determined daily. A minimum cash donation of $300 is required, with transportation available upon request.

The resort will also offer the Wonders of the Night Stargazing experience, featuring “celestial storytelling, telescope observation, and a tranquil sound bath ritual under the night sky.”

Dorado Beach has expanded its Fitness Hub, now featuring four beach tennis courts, four pickleball courts, two paddleball courts, two bocce ball courts, two basketball/volleyball courts, and a junior soccer field. These facilities offer guests a variety of recreational options in a coastal setting.

Looking ahead to 2025, the resort said it “remains dedicated to providing unparalleled experiences that blend luxury with culture, nature and well-being. Whether indulging in world-class dining, engaging in meaningful conservation efforts, or embracing holistic wellness, guests are invited to create unforgettable memories in one of the Caribbean’s most breathtaking destinations.”