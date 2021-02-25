Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve included in list of best hotels in the world
Share
Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve announced that the property has been recognized as one of the best hotels in the world according to the Travel+Leisure 2021 “T+L 500 list.”
Drawing on The Reserve’s recent recognition as one of The Best Resort Hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas in the Travel+Leisure 2020 World’s Best Awards, the publication has recognized the best hotels around the globe in its 500 list.
Winners for the World’s Best Awards are determined by Travel+Leisure readers, who rated hotels on rooms and facilities, location, service, food, and value.
“We’re honored to be recognized as one of the best hotels in the world by Travel+Leisure,” said George Sotelo, general manager of Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.
“We’re humbled that our guests and industry colleagues have recognized our ladies and gentlemen for providing such a one-of-a-kind experience,” he said.
The T+L 500 was created as a “trusted resource to help inspire and guide readers’ next adventures, wherever — and whenever — it may be,” the property said.
The Travel+Leisure 2021 T+L 500 list is featured in the March issue of the magazine.
Leave a Comment