Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve included in list of best hotels in the world

February 25, 2021
The Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve announced that the property has been recognized as one of the best hotels in the world according to the Travel+Leisure 2021 “T+L 500 list.”

Drawing on The Reserve’s recent recognition as one of The Best Resort Hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas in the Travel+Leisure 2020 World’s Best Awards, the publication has recognized the best hotels around the globe in its 500 list.

Winners for the World’s Best Awards are determined by Travel+Leisure readers, who rated hotels on rooms and facilities, location, service, food, and value.

“We’re honored to be recognized as one of the best hotels in the world by Travel+Leisure,” said George Sotelo, general manager of Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.

“We’re humbled that our guests and industry colleagues have recognized our ladies and gentlemen for providing such a one-of-a-kind experience,” he said.

The T+L 500 was created as a “trusted resource to help inspire and guide readers’ next adventures, wherever — and whenever — it may be,” the property said.

The Travel+Leisure 2021 T+L 500 list is featured in the March issue of the magazine.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
