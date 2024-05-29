DoubleTree by Hilton San Juan gets Hilton Award of Excellence 2023

"This recognition ... reflects the loyalty and trust of our guests and visitors, which are fundamental pillars of our continuous success,” said Yodil M. Cabán, general manager of the hotel.

This is the second consecutive year that the property earns the distinction.

The DoubleTree by Hilton San Juan has won the Hilton Award of Excellence 2023 for the second consecutive year. This distinction is awarded by the Hilton brand to recognize hotels that “consistently spread the light and warmth of hospitality worldwide and is a testament to their dedication and commitment to providing exceptional service to their guests.”

“The Hilton Award of Excellence 2023 is a testament to our team’s commitment, dedication, and hard work, to offer excellent service that exceeds our guests’ expectations. This recognition also reflects the loyalty and trust of our guests and visitors, which are fundamental pillars of our continuous success,” said Yodil M. Cabán, general manager of the hotel.

The DoubleTree by Hilton San Juan at Gallery Plaza is in the Condado area and is part of the chain’s portfolio of properties in Puerto Rico, which includes the Caribe Hilton, the Hilton Ponce Golf & Casino Resort, The Condado Plaza Hilton — which will become the first Curio Collection by Hilton property in 2025 — Embassy Suites by Hilton Dorado del Mar Beach Resort, Embassy Suites by Hilton San Juan Hotel & Casino, the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton San Juan and the recently opened Hilton Garden Inn.

“Puerto Rico plays a critical role in Hilton’s history, as it kick-started the company’s global growth when it welcomed Hilton’s first hotel outside the Continental United States in 1949 with the opening of the iconic Caribe Hilton,” a company official said in a statement released in March 2023.

“Nearly 75 years later, our deep-seated commitment to Puerto Rico is as strong as ever, as we plan to introduce Hilton’s brands in new destinations across the island of enchantment,” the spokesperson said at the time.