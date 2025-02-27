Type to search

Dreamers Academy recruiting teachers in Puerto Rico

NIMB Staff February 27, 2025
Dreamers Academy follows all Florida Department of Education academic standards in both English and Spanish.

The Florida-based school seeks certified educators for its bilingual program.

Dreamers Academy, the only public elementary school in Sarasota, Florida, that implements the Dual Language Immersion model, will visit Puerto Rico to recruit teachers interested in joining its educational team.

“As Puerto Ricans, we feel a deep pride in returning to our land with the mission of seeking exceptional talents who share our passion for bilingual and multicultural education,” said Chathy Rodríguez, director of Dreamers Academy.

“Our goal is to graduate fully bilingual and culturally competent students, and we know that Puerto Rico has educators who can help us achieve this,” she said.

The visit to the island will include meetings with university directors and related groups to explore collaboration opportunities. They also hope to meet candidates interested in teaching in Spanish in a dynamic and diverse environment.

Recruitment dates and locations in Puerto Rico:

  • Feb. 27 – Inter American University of Ponce, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

  • Feb. 28 – Friends Café, University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Applicants must be certified in elementary education (K-6) or pre-K through third grade. The academy is also seeking certified teachers in business education, math, science, technology and social studies.

Dreamers Academy teaches all Florida Department of Education academic standards in English and Spanish. The school currently offers classes from kindergarten through fifth grade and plans to expand to eighth grade beginning in the 2025-2026 school year.

NIMB Staff
