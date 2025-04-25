Type to search

e-Nabler Corp. launches app for small businesses in Puerto Rico, US

NIMB Staff April 25, 2025
With this launch, e-Nabler Corp. reaffirms its focus on innovation and supporting Puerto Rico’s business ecosystem by offering small merchants an affordable, easy-to-use tool for accepting payments and managing operations.
The mobile device application offers contactless payments, including ATH Móvil, and invoicing and inventory tools.

e-Nabler Corp., a Puerto Rican company and developer of the eMobilePOS application, has launched eMobilePOS eXpress, a mobile point-of-sale (POS) application designed for small merchants in Puerto Rico and the United States.

The app allows users to accept payments and issue invoices directly from their mobile phones, without needing additional hardware, offering an affordable solution to optimize business operations, officials said.

According to e-Nabler, it is the first app of its kind developed in Puerto Rico. 

The eMobilePOS eXpress targets entrepreneurs, home service professionals, artisan vendors, food trucks and caterers. It provides full POS functionality, including the ability to accept credit card, digital wallet and mobile payments via Tap to Pay on iOS and Android devices. The app also integrates with ATH Móvil Business for fast, secure transactions.

“Our commitment has always been to empower small merchants with affordable, high-level technology,” said Joel Vázquez, CEO of e-Nabler Corp. “With eMobilePOS eXpress, we offer a simple yet robust payment solution, designed so any entrepreneur can manage their sales without complications.”

Beyond payment processing, the app supports invoicing, inventory tracking, customer management, and real-time sales reporting through its mobile platform and administrative portal.

“Small merchants need efficient tools that help them optimize their business without large investments. eMobilePOS eXpress responds to that need,” said José Abril, director of Sales and Operations.

The system is especially useful for merchants without fixed locations or hours, or those selling at off-site events. The app is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

NIMB Staff
